Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,687 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. Compass Point cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

