Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives $13.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

