Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Financial Analysis

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Rexford Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25

Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus target price of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.02%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Rexford Industrial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.97 million 3.25 -$26.92 million N/A N/A Rexford Industrial Realty $267.21 million 16.14 $61.98 million $1.23 30.14

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors -56.12% -5.95% -2.52% Rexford Industrial Realty 23.20% 2.82% 1.85%

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

