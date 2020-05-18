TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Receives $112.90 Average PT from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,631 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,288. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 42.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 137,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,403 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 24.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,093.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $125.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TopBuild will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

