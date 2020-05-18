TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and MaxLinear (OTCMKTS:MXL) Financial Review

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and MaxLinear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 MaxLinear 0 3 5 0 2.63

MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.96%. Given MaxLinear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $11.50 billion 2.84 $2.23 billion $3.39 15.34 MaxLinear $317.18 million 3.57 -$19.90 million $0.42 37.21

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR N/A N/A N/A MaxLinear -10.36% 6.51% 3.78%

Summary

MaxLinear beats TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

