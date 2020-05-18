Todd Asset Management LLC Takes $10.21 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,211,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Robert Half International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Robert Half International by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.04. 31,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,923. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. CL King dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

