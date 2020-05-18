Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 47,288 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,356 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 47,288 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 67,697 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 953 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 46,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $43.90. 2,394,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,924,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

