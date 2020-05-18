Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 46,043 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 60.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,043 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,402. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.