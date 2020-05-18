Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 40,239 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 40,239 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.59. 2,919,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,415,096. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

