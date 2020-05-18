Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 310,965 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,965 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,685,000 after acquiring an additional 439,881 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Kohl’s stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. 5,169,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,584,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

