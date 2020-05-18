Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,088 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,178,000 after buying an additional 350,017 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,247,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 153,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 59,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $21.08. 216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,461. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

