Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $163,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,603,000 after purchasing an additional 407,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 351,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,440. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

