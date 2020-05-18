Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Kellogg by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

K traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.57. 74,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

