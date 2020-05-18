Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $12.26 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded up $3.49 on Monday, reaching $117.27. 2,253,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

