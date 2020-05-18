Todd Asset Management LLC Has $275,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,692. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average of $136.84. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

