Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 690,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,034,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.06 and a beta of 0.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JD.Com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

