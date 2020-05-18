Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,877 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.36. 18,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

