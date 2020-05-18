Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118,158 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $3.96 on Monday, reaching $34.26. 3,255,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

