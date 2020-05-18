Todd Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 194,086 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,063,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after buying an additional 783,926 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $325,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $293,073,000 after buying an additional 329,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after buying an additional 1,168,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded up $7.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.97. 1,197,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,757. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

