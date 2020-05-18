Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $1,426,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 320,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 121,805 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 91,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $116.82 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

