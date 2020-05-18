Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bank OZK grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Aegis lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,360.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,326.15. The company has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

