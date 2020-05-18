Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) Major Shareholder Buys $494,000.00 in Stock

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 75,000 shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $741,000.00.

SSPK stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 271,435 shares in the last quarter.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

