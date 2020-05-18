Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) Major Shareholder Buys $494,000.00 in Stock

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 28th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 75,000 shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $741,000.00.
SSPK stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.57.
About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.
Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.