The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

PRSC opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06. The Providence Service has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $789.04 million, a PE ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $367.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Providence Service by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of The Providence Service by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Providence Service by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.