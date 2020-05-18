Thar Token Price Up 31.4% Over Last Week (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $19,386.53 and $10.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thar Token alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000191 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,927 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com . Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.