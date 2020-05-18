Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been trending neutral on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Tesla’s ranking:

TSLA stock opened at $832.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of -935.21 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $666.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $560.35.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,811 shares of company stock worth $78,759,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

