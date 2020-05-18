Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.82. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $32.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. Tenable’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,612,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,104 shares of company stock worth $4,829,227 over the last three months. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after buying an additional 1,570,435 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tenable by 28.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after buying an additional 960,650 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 681,852 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,998,000 after purchasing an additional 523,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.