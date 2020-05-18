TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TELIA Co A B/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $6.29 on Friday. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

