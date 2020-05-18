Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TELNY stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $22.27.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

