TD Securities Raises AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to $18.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $11.10 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

