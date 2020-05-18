TD Securities Cuts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $45.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCDBF. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Laurentian reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CCL Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.07.

CCDBF stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $51.29.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

