TD Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.67. The company has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

