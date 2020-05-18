Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

