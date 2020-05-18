Target (TGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target (NYSE:TGT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Target to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TGT opened at $120.94 on Monday. Target has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.68.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

