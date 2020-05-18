Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.30

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.30 and last traded at $91.43, with a volume of 11158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -267.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $311,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,970.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,787 shares of company stock worth $2,083,485 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,807,000 after buying an additional 3,742,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,796,000 after buying an additional 1,495,259 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,610,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $31,266,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

