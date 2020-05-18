Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.00. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

