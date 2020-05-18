TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.79.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $132.54 on Monday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,541 shares of company stock valued at $29,362,074. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

