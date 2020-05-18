T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 38.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $99.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

