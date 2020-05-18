Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after buying an additional 1,231,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after buying an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.53. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.