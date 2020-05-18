Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synopsys stock opened at $158.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.04. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

