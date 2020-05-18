SunTrust Banks Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target to $14.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $45.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

Shares of NCLH opened at $12.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,984,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

