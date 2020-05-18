SunTrust Banks Boosts Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $91.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $82.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DCPH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.25. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $51,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,754.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,031,845.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,845.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,170 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after buying an additional 758,042 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 281,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 591,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,786,000 after purchasing an additional 258,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

