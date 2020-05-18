SunTrust Banks Boosts Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $110.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $81.99 on Monday. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Copart by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Copart by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Copart by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

