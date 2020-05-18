SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUOPY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised SUMCO CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SUMCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of SUOPY stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.79.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $652.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

