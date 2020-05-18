Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.30

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.30 and last traded at $59.89, with a volume of 4029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGR. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

In related news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $438,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $85,245.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at $576,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,269 shares of company stock worth $3,309,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

