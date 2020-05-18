Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target Raised to $1.50

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
SRMLF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.
