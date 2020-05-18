Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target Raised to $1.50

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SRMLF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

