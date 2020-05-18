Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Price Target to $26.00

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRWH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Twin River Worldwide stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,012. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Twin River Worldwide has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $478.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

