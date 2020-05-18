Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Square from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Square from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Square stock opened at $80.26 on Monday. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.40 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Square by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

