Square (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 349,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,177,170. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 127.40 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Square by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Square by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

