Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.06

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 237692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 445,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

