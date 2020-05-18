Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPWH. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.49. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at $368,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

